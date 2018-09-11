× Week Two Of The FFN Ten: A Rainy Friday Night

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Over the last few football seasons, mother nature has smiled upon Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Friday nights. It’s been brutally hot and frigidly cold but typically no rain or precipitation. Until week two.

Lightning delays were the name of the game all across the area as well as torrential downpours at certain games. That didn’t stop us from compiling another week of observations.

Five Takeaways From Week Two

Springdale Sweeps Non-Conference Play Again – Much like 2017, the Red Dogs are unblemished after the first three weeks. Zak Clark and company receive a bye before heading into 7A-West play against Rogers Heritage. The Bulldogs started 4-0 last season and have a good shot to match that mark this fall. But the question is whether or not Springdale can better its 6-5 finish from a season ago. Poteau Turning Heads In Oklahoma – The Pirates have trended towards the top of the 4A rankings after a dominant non-conference slate. Forrest Mazey and Poteau have recorded three wins over 5A schools. An opening 38-19 triumph over El Reno, followed by a 51-6 thrashing of Durant, and a 38-16 win at McAlester. Mansfield Continues To Roll – The Tigers are 3-0 for the first time since 2008. Mansfield began the season with a two point win at Hackett and followed that up with a 40-7 win over Waldron and 47-0 thumping of Lavaca. In 2008, Mansfield finished 9-4 with a loss to Lamar in the state quarterfinals. Greenwood Took Some Anger Out – Held to just 16 points in a season opening loss at Northside, the Bulldog offense exploded on Friday. Greenwood posted 52 points in a win at Southside, while the Rick Jones defense held the Mavericks to just 27. If anything, this proves that there’s no need for snap judgements after one loss. Your Weekly Check On The Bentonville Schools – West played arguably the toughest non-conference slate in the state and paid the price. The Wolverines are 0-3 with numerous injuries to top players like QB Will Jarrett and LB Kendall Young. Bentonville is also 0-3, with losses in OT to Midwest City, a defeat at Conway and a blowout loss to Aledo, Texas in Shreveport. It’s absolutely too early to count West or BHS completely out, however, this bye week is much needed for each before 7A-West play. The Tigers and Wolverines are 0-6 with a combined point differential of -79.

Five Thoughts On Week Three