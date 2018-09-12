× Former Ecclesia College President Sentenced To Three Years In Prison

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The former president of Ecclesia College was sentenced Wednesday (Sept. 12) to three years in federal prison.

Oren Paris III pleaded guilty in April to transferring $50,000 of $200,000 in grant money from former state legislators John Woods and Micah Neal to consultant Randall Shelton.

Shelton sent $40,000 of the money to Woods as a kickback, according to Paris’ plea.

Paris’ sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. He’ll owe $621,500 in restitution.

In addition to pleading guilty, Paris also quit as the college president and resigned from the board of the school his father founded.

Shelton and Woods were convicted in May. Both men were sentenced last week — Woods to 18 years in prison while Shelton got six years.

Neal is set for sentencing Thursday (Sept. 13).

Prosecutors accused the group of directing money to Ecclesia College under a state grant program that has since been found to be unconstitutional, according to the Associated Press.

Investigators said the scheme sought to steer General Improvement Fund money from the state legislature to projects supported through funding distributed by the Northwest Arkansas Development District.

The purposes of the scheme was laid out in a lengthy indictment: