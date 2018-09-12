× Home Security Camera Captures Front-Porch Package Thief

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers Police are trying to find a man who they say stole a package from the front porch of a residence.

The incident was captured on the homeowners home security camera. Police released photos from the footage on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to Rogers Police, the man took a FedEx package off the front porch of the home in the 100 block of North Pleasant Ridge Drive.

The man can be seen in the video lifting the package. A silver SUV is parked in the background.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the Rogers Police Department at (479) 636-4141.