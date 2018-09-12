× Police: Fayetteville Man Accused Of Sexual Assault Had Previous Complaints Of Indecency

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man accused of sexually assaulting a woman last week had previous complaints of public sexual indecency, according to police.

Jonathan Woodall, 25, was arrested Tuesday (Sept. 11) in connection with second-degree sexual assault — a Class B felony.

The woman told Fayetteville police she was at a friend’s apartment on Thursday (Sept. 6), when Woodall tried to “kiss and touch” her and exposed himself, according to an arrest report.

She declined Woodall’s advances, but awoke later that night to find Woodall naked in her bed.

She said he touched her under her clothes and said “you deserve this,” according to the report.

Woodall told police he drank alcohol with the woman and got into her bed, but denied being nude or touching her inappropriately.

An investigator noted Woodall had “numerous complaints” from residents at his apartment complex.

Several people have reported him walking around with erections and masturbating in the parking lot, according to the report.

Woodall was being held Wednesday (Sept. 12) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

He has a hearing set for Oct. 12 in Washington County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class B felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.