Poll: Hutchinson Has Commanding Lead, Trump Job Approval At 52%

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — For the titular heads of the state and national Republican Party, Arkansas is fertile ground.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has a commanding lead over his Democratic rival, newcomer Jared Henderson, and President Donald Trump is winning Arkansas voters for his job performance.

The latest poll results from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College includes a statewide survey of 1,701 likely voters for the November general election. The poll, which was conducted Sept. 5-7, 2018, has a margin of error of +/-2.4.

“Gov. Hutchinson has maintained immense popularity throughout his first term as governor and this poll reflects voters’ approval of his performance,” said Roby Brock, Talk Business & Politics editor-in-chief.

“President Trump’s numbers have bounced around in Arkansas, but he has largely bucked the national trend by keeping a more favorable job approval rating. These latest numbers could help Republicans down-ballot in tight races as mid-terms are largely about pulling base voters to the polls.”

To see more data and read the methodology of the poll, visit Talk Business & Politics.