Rick’s Bakery Celebrates New Rogers Location With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Rick’s Bakery celebrated it’s new Rogers location off of Walnut Street with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Owner Rick Boone said his supportive staff and the success of Rick’s Bakery throughout Northwest Arkansas helped his decision to open the new store.

“I have such an amazing staff that really wants to grow so that’s why we decided we’ll go ahead and put a Rogers store and I think it’s going to be really fun and exciting and I think there’s a need and they want us to come up here and it’s fun to be a part of the community,” he said.

But a successful store opening doesn’t come without challenges. Some kitchen equipment broke the night before the opening, leaving the staff to scramble for a solution.

They brought enough treats from Fayetteville to last the day and pushed the official opening to Friday.

“We didn’t want to let the community down because we said we would be here so they worked all night long in the Fayetteville store to make all of the product and we brought it up here and we’re sampling it all out and giving it away, chopping it up as seeing what people think, we’re proud and we’re an eclectic group and we want people to see what we’ve done”

The mishaps with the kitchen equipment couldn’t keep faithful Rick’s Bakery customer Frank Brooks from visiting the new bakery.

He’s a 93-year-old Navy veteran who has been eating breakfast with his friends every morning at the Fayetteville store since the 1980s.

He said he couldn’t miss the big day.

“We just like Rick.. we just like Rick. And it’s been a pleasure and I’m glad that I’m able to get out here even with my walker,” he said.

The day was full of giveaways, samples and door prizes. The store will officially open Friday at 6 a.m.