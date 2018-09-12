Rogers Police Searching For Suspected Purse Theives

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police are searching for three suspects they say stole a purse belonging to an employee of the Conoco Gas Station on West Walnut Street in Rogers.

Rogers police posted their pictures on the departments Facebook page.

Police say the purse was left on the counter and these three were seen taking the purse and leaving the store.

If you recognize any of the suspects call the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.

Or call Northwest Arkansas Crimestoppers at 7-9-0-TIPS. Your call could lead to a thousand dollar reward.