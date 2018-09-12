× Silver Alert Issued For Springdale Woman With History Of Dementia

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Springdale woman last seen Tuesday (Sept. 11) at her home near the Razorback Greenway.

Springdale police said Sharon Berkstresser is 78, about 5-foot-2 and weighs 115 pounds.

Sharon was last seen about 9:30 p.m. near her home on the north side of town.

She was wearing gray sweat pants, a baseball-type shirt and bright orange shoes. She likes to walk around her neighborhood on the north side of town, police said.

She has a history of dementia but no other medical or physical conditions, police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 479-751-4542.