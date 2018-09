ROGERS (KFSM) — Storm warning sirens going off Wednesday (Sep. 12) night was due to a malfunction Rogers Police Department says.

The department posted on Facebook saying the warnings were false and that there was no weather warnings at this time. They are asking people to refrain from calling 9-1-1 about the sirens.

Rogers police apologized for the false alarm and said are working to determine the cause of the malfunction.

Check back for updates to this story.