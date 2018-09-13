Adventure Arkansas: White Rock Mountain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Opportunities are like sunrises. If you wait too long, you’ll miss them. Well we’re not missing them this week. Take a look at this!

Welcome to White Rock Mountain Recreation Area. Rising over two thousand feet above sea level, these bluffs look white from afar, especially when the sun shines on them.

The views are stunning especially at sunrise and sunset. We started our morning here. Because the bluffs face south, the sun rises well to your left, towards the east. Everything looks golden within two hours after sunrise.

When you stand on the bluffs, you are between two cloud decks: one in the sky above, and one settled below.

What’s really cool is that if you come during the late summer or fall season, there’s a good chance you’ll see some of this valley fog as it nestles in the mountains of the Ozark National Forest.

If you’re looking for a breathtaking view, make sure white rock is at the top of your list. It will be a great vantage point to also see the changing leaves.

This vista can take a while to get to as you travel through the forests on rural dirt roads for an hour, deep in Franklin County.

With Adventure Arkansas, and taking in the views where you live, I’m 5NEWS meteorologist Matt Standridge.

There is a $3 vehicle fee to park at the recreation area. This goes towards the upkeep of the park.

