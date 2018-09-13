× Corps Delays Highway Closure, Dam Work Until Oct. 2

BEAVER LAKE (KFSM) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday it was delaying a planned closing of Highway 187 across the Beaver Dam until Oct. 2.

The road was originally scheduled to close starting next week.

On Oct. 2, Highway 187 across the dam will close in both directions so maintenance work can be done on the dam. The highway is expected to remain closed for two weeks.

Drivers are encouraged to use U.S. 62 as an alternative route.