Former State Rep. Micah Neal Gets Probation In Kickback Scheme

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Former state representative Micah Neal received three years probation Thursday (Sept. 13) for his role in a kickback scheme involving state money.

Neal pleaded guilty last year to one count of wire services fraud as part of a plot to direct state funds non-profit entities in exchange for kickbacks.

Neal will spend the first year on house arrest with an electronic monitor. He’ll be required to perform 300 hours of community service the next two years.

Neal agreed to testify for prosecutors against former colleague John Woods and consultant Randall Shelton, who were sentenced earlier this month for their role in the conspiracy.

Former Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III was also indicted for directing state funding to the college in Springdale in exchange for kickbacks, the AP reported.

Investigators said the scheme sought to steer General Improvement Fund money from the state legislature to projects supported through funding distributed by the Northwest Arkansas Development District.

The purposes of the scheme was laid out in a lengthy indictment: