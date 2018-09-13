Former State Rep. Micah Neal Gets Probation In Kickback Scheme
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Former state representative Micah Neal received three years probation Thursday (Sept. 13) for his role in a kickback scheme involving state money.
Neal pleaded guilty last year to one count of wire services fraud as part of a plot to direct state funds non-profit entities in exchange for kickbacks.
Neal will spend the first year on house arrest with an electronic monitor. He’ll be required to perform 300 hours of community service the next two years.
Neal agreed to testify for prosecutors against former colleague John Woods and consultant Randall Shelton, who were sentenced earlier this month for their role in the conspiracy.
Former Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III was also indicted for directing state funding to the college in Springdale in exchange for kickbacks, the AP reported.
Investigators said the scheme sought to steer General Improvement Fund money from the state legislature to projects supported through funding distributed by the Northwest Arkansas Development District.
The purposes of the scheme was laid out in a lengthy indictment:
- Woods and Neal sought to enrich themselves “by soliciting and accepting bribes in exchange for using their official positions as Arkansas legislators to direct GIF monies” to two different entities, identified as Entity A and C;
- Paris sought to enrich himself, his family, and Entity A, by “paying bribes to Woods and Neal through Shelton”; and
- Shelton sought to enrich himself by “keeping a portion of the bribe funds paid to Woods and Neal.”
- The activity took place between 2013 and 2015 and included GIF monies totaling $600,000 over the course of the alleged illegal efforts.