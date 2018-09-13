× More Than 400 Walmarts, Sam’s Clubs In Path Of Florence

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart said it’s keeping an eye on at least 436 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia that are in the path of Hurricane Florence.

According to our partners at Talk Business & Politics, the Bentonville-based retailer is closing those stores early so that employees have time to prep and/or evacuate before Hurricane Florence hits starting sometime on Thursday.

Hurricane preparation isn’t new to Walmart. The company has its own meteorologist to track storms. It also employs an emergency response team to work with state and federal agencies to render aid in the wake of extreme weather.

Nearly 30 percent of the 105 stores flagged in South Carolina alone had already closed by noon on Tuesday.

Read more about Walmart’s response at Talk Business & Politics.