Morris Not Changing Plans Of Attending Son’s Games

For months Chad Morris has said that he planned on attending as many of his son's football games as he possibly could. That didn't gain much attention.

But now that Arkansas has lost a football game, some fans are upset with the Razorbacks coach.

When asked about that situation on Wednesday, Morris said his plans aren't going to change.

"Football is what I do, it's not who I am," the Arkansas coach said. "We get all our meetings and practices done here. We get to the hotel, it is chapel and dinner and (offense and defense) has a separate meeting for 15-25 minutes or so, max 30 minutes and then we have all our team meetings and walk through and stuff on Saturday mornings."

Chandler Morris, the Arkansas coach's son, is the starting quarterback at Highland Park in Texas. The Scots have won the large school state championship in each of the past two seasons. Morris is just a junior but has taken over and has the team off to a 2-0 start.

Most college football coaches making recruiting visits on Friday nights, the day before they have a scheduled game. What Arkansas, and Morris, have the luxury of is having a head coach who has a high school athlete as a child. That allows Morris the chance to attend every game in person without a potential recruiting violation. Given the level of which his son plays in Texas, that gives Morris a front row view of several division I prospects that other coaches don't get for an entire season.

Fans are going to complain. That's what they do. But complaining about a father wanting to be involved and supporting his son's life, that's just sad.

Highland Park has a scheduled game at Frisco Lone Star on Thursday (Sept. 13) and Morris said he plans on being in attendance.