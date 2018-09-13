× West WR Jadon Jackson Commits To Ole Miss

CENTERTON (KFSM) – Jadon Jackson emerged onto the Arkansas high school football scene in Bentonville West’s inaugural season as a school and now he’s become the school’s first big time college recruit.

After racking up 25 touchdowns in the first 24 games he played, Jackson announced his commitment to Ole Miss at his high school on Thursday. The Woverines have a bye this week.

Jackson has 14 offers, including eight from SEC schools, and had announced a top five of Arkansas, Auburn, Missouri, Ole Miss and Oklahoma State in late June.

In just more than two seasons, Jackson has 130 catches for 1,520 yards, that’s an average of 11.7 yards per reception. The Wolverine senior missed last week’s game due to a lower leg injury.