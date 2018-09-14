× 188th Activated To Help Responders During Hurricane Florence

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The 188th Wing of the Arkansas Air National Guard was activated Thursday (Sept. 13) to provide support for federal, local and state authorities responding to Hurricane Florence and its aftermath.

The mission will be conducted at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith, according to our partners at Talk Business & Politics.

Maj. William Phillips told the publication that the 188th had been authorized for up to 15 personnel at its Unclassified Processing, Analysis and Dissemination (UPAD) station. He said the Airmen will analyze data, photos and imagery as well as geospatial products, which covers “a wide range of information that can easily (be) accessed from multiple databases that are input from various resources around the nation/globe.”

