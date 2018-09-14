× Investigation Underway After Sebastian County Inmate Found Injured

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Authorities are investigating after a disabled Sebastian County inmate was found injured in his cell on Wednesday (Sept. 12) morning.

John David Davenport, 25, was taken to Sparks Hospital after a deputy noticed Davenport on the floor of his cell around 6:51 a.m. — about 10 minutes after Davenport spoke to the same deputy, according to Capt. Philip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy, who thought Davenport may have hit his head, called medical personnel and Davenport was taken to Sparks Hospital.

An update on his condition wasn’t immediately available Friday (Sept. 14).

Pevehouse said Davenport suffers from seizures and takes medication for them. He added officials don’t know whether Davenport’s injury is from a fall or seizure.

A review of jail video didn’t reveal anyone entering the cell between the deputy’s welfare checks, but an internal investigation is ongoing, Pevehouse said.

Davenport was in protective custody due to his mental disability and placed on 15-minute checks.

Davenport was arrested Monday (Sept. 10) at a Bost facility in Fort Smith after allegedly getting combative with police and spitting in an officer’s face, according to Lt. Wes Milam with the Fort Smith Police Department.

Milam said police were called to Bost because Davenport’s caretakers asked for assistance due to his behavior. Police arrived and said Daveport was calm aft first, but became combative when officers tried to subdue him.

Bost, Inc., is a non-profit providing educational, vocational and living services for disabled residents and their families.