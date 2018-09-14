One Person Dead In Mobile Home Fire In Washington County

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — One person is dead after a mobile home fire in Washington County.

According to Wheeler Fire Chief Michael Oxford, a neighbor saw a thick black cloud coming from the mobile home on Double Springs Road in Fayetteville.

Neighbors called 911 immediately.

By the time fire crews showed up, Oxford says the house was completely engulfed.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The body is being taken to the state crime lab for an official autopsy.

