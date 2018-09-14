Police: Pedestrian Hit On I-49 Picking Up Debris

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A pedestrian trying to pick up debris along Interstate 49 was struck by a vehicle north of Bentonville.

Arkansas State Police said the pedestrian was hit around 10:51 a.m. near the Slaughter Pen Road overpass.

A news alert from the Arkansas Department of Transportation listed the accident as a "possible" fatal.

The accident shut down the two northbound lanes of Interstate 49 just before the interstate becomes U.S. 71 as it enters Bella Vista. The highway just before noon.

The Arkansas State Police said further details were not immediately available.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue to follow this developing story.