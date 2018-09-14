Police: Pedestrian Hit On I-49 Picking Up Debris

Posted 10:53 am, September 14, 2018, by , Updated at 01:03PM, September 14, 2018

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A pedestrian trying to pick up debris along Interstate 49 was struck by a vehicle north of Bentonville.

Arkansas State Police work an accident where a pedestrian was hit while attempting to pick up debris from Interstate 49 northbound just south of Bella Vista.

Arkansas State Police said the pedestrian was hit around 10:51 a.m. near the Slaughter Pen Road overpass.

A news alert from the Arkansas Department of Transportation listed the accident as a "possible" fatal.

The accident shut down the two northbound lanes of Interstate 49 just before the interstate becomes U.S. 71 as it enters Bella Vista. The highway just before noon.

The Arkansas State Police said further details were not immediately available.

