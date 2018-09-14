Weekend Forecast: Hot, Humid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect mostly sunny skies this weekend with a limited chance for an isolated, afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Heat index values could climb into the mid to upper 90s.

The jet stream is located far to our north with the center of the ridge expanding across the area into the weekend and next week.

The result will be a lack of any major weather system to bring widespread rainfall for at least a week or so.

Deeper humidity will move into the area for next week so isolated pop-up showers or thunderstorms seem possible with daytime heating.

Otherwise persistence is the rule of the land with highs near 90º, lows near 70º and a good mix of sun & clouds.

-Garrett