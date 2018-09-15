× Gas Company Linked To Explosions In Massachusetts, West Virginia, Ohio

In the three Massachusetts communities rocked by a series of devastating gas fires and explosions, residents are running out of patience, with their fingers pointed at Columbia Gas. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced they were investigating the company.

“We will be looking at their record keeping, their procedural compliance, their procedures, their training, the oversight of their contractors,” NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said.

Government records reveal at least three other serious explosions in Massachusetts, West Virginia and Ohio that are all linked to Columbia Gas. The company a subsidiary of NiSource, a utility company that serves more than three million customers in seven states.

