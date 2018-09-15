Summer Heat Holds On

In mid-September, we should be in the low-to-mid 80s. However, summer weather is holding on as highs top out in the low 90s as the jet stream stays well towards our north. Lots of sunshine is expected to continue.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More humidity is expected to build in through the weekend and upcoming week.

Heat index values will stay in the mid 90s while highs stick in the low 90s.

We have to leave a stray chance for a shower the next few days thanks to some tropical moisture that is lingering in Texas. A few of these showers will stray north. Most of us will stay dry, but some may get a quick sprinkle or rumble of thunder.

-Matt