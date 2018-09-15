Tails Were Wagging As Siloam Springs Opened New Dog Park Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILOAM SPRINGS — It was happy smiles and wagging tails at the opening of a new dog park on Saturday (Sept. 15).

Pet owners made their way to the new Tails and Trails Dog Park in Siloam Springs.

The grand opening of the dog park was celebrated with face painting, a DJ and gift bags. Of course, a dog trick contest was part of the celebration.

The new dog park is located in Siloam Springs' downtown area and is a welcome addition for pet owners.

"I'd like to say thank you to the tail waggers and all the others who made this event possible, because we needed a dog park here, and it's a great way for people to socialize as well," said Jo Stephens, a dog owner who attended the opening. "Dog owners manage to pet other pets and meet other people, so it's a wonderful way to know people in Siloam Springs."

City leaders in Siloam Springs say you'll want to keep an eye on the park because they'll be holding events all year long for owners and their pets.