WATCH: Summer-Like Weather

After the taste of fall last week, the heat and humidity has returned for a few days. Plenty of tropical moisture surges towards us, with an increase in humidity. A few afternoon showers are possible today, but most of the rain will be to our southwest.

If you're headed to the Razorback game this afternoon, stay hydrated! Temperatures will reach the upper 80s, but may feel like it's in the 90s. A small chance of a stray shower is possible. It'll mainly be sunny with a few passing clouds.

High temperatures for this afternoon will be above the seasonal average. Everyone will heat up to the upper 80s and even into the low 90s.

A stray afternoon shower or storm is possible, but the chance across the area is low. Most of the scattered rain will stay in Oklahoma to our south and west.

-Sabrina