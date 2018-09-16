× 17-Year-Old Suspected Carjacker Hits, Kills Arkansas Man In Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TENN. (KFSM) — A 17-year-old is in custody and facing a number of charges after police say he carjacked a sedan and crashed it into an Arkansas man in Nashville, Tennessee.

Authorities have identified the victim as 24-year-old Corey Joseph Taylor of Jonesboro, KATV in Little Rock reports.

The crash happened just after midnight on Sunday (Sep. 16), according to Metropolitan Nashville Police.

The carjack victim called police after an unidentified minor with a gun stole their 2012 Kia. Officers located the car, then a short chase was underway. While the driver was attempting to get away they struck a curb and went onto the sidewalk. The vehicle then struck Taylor and a utility pole. Taylor died at the scene, Nashville police say.

Following the crash, the minor fled from the scene with a pistol in hand.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment. He will be taken to juvenile detention upon his release from the hospital, police say.