Humidity Will Creep Up Next Few Days

Summer-like heat and humidity is expected to stick around…

It's going to feel like it's well into the 90s Monday and the next several days.

Dew points will be rising this upcoming week, which means it will feel slightly more muggy, especially in the afternoons.

Futurecast shows dry weather over western Arkansas. There is about a 10% chance for a stray shower, but models are overestimating shower coverage. Expect dry weather the next few days.

The polar jet is well off to the north so that means heat and humidity are here to stay for a bit.

-Matt