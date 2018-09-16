Jurassic Park Stomps Back Into Theaters For 25th Anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Movie fans in the area took a journey back in time with the theatrical re-release of the 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park this weekend.

The classic film from Director Steven Spielberg is back in theaters for a limited time. On Sunday (Sep. 16) both the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and the Malco Theater in Fort Smith held a special showing of Spielberg's hit film.

Many fans of the franchise showed up to relive the experience and say they remember seeing the film in 3D when it first came out. The return to theaters also offers an exciting opportunity for many Jurassic Park fans who never got the chance to see the movie on the big screen.

"It still holds up over time, I think the effects and the storyline are far better than a lot of movies that are put out now. It was really great, I got goosebumps a lot of the times when the T-Rex is chasing the car and when the velociraptors are jumping out. I've seen this movie ton of times. It still gets me every time," Shea Arnold, a Jurassic Park fan told 5NEWS.

If you missed the showing of the movie on Sunday you'll have another chance this Tuesday at 7 p.m., tickets are $13.50 for each theater.