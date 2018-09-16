× WATCH: Hot Last Week Of Summer

The weather pattern remains the same from yesterday, and it will continue through the beginning part of the week. Tropical air pushes in from the south bringing heat and humidity along with it. Rain chances remain low for now, but showers are possible at the end of the week with additional moisture.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures this afternoon will be 5-10° above normal for mid-September. It's the last week of summer, and it is definitely feeling like it.

The Muggy Meter is in the "humid" category, so it may feel like it's in the low to mid 90s this afternoon. The sticky air is here to stay for a few days.

A few spotty afternoon showers are possible, but most people will not see any rain. Rain chances increase by Friday.

-Sabrina