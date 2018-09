× Accident On State Highway 22

CHARLESTON, Ark. (KFSM) — A multiple car accident is causing lane closures on State Highway 22 at the intersection of Highway 22 and 252 between Charleston and Bloomer.

As of now we don’t have any fatalities to report, but all lanes are close at that intersection while crews work the scene.

You are advised to find another route this morning for your morning commute.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue to follow this breaking news.