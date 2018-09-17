× Boil Order Issued For Logan County

PARIS (KFSM) — A boil water notice is in effect for customers of Central Logan County PWFB after a water main break, according to the state Department of Health.

As a result of the loss of pressure the water may be unsafe. Health officials recommend boiling water briskly for one minute prior to use for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

The notice will be lifted when officials can determine whether the water is free of bacterial contamination.

Anyone with questions should call Curtis Baumgartner at 479-847-5691.