Charges Filed Against Fort Smith Double Shooting Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — One of the suspects accused of killing two people at a Fort Smith apartment complex has been charged for their deaths.

Marcus Collins is facing two counts of murder in the first degree, aggravated residential burglary and two counts of kidnapping charges.

Jonathan Harris and Brionna Belcher were found dead inside the West Apartments at 4118 N. 50th St.. Both had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were found deceased.

Collins and Neirod Medlock have both been arrested for their deaths.

Fort Smith police report Medlock was trying to get some money to pay for a ticket, and that he intended to rob someone to get the money.

Court documents say the two suspects admitted to killing Jonathan Harris and they stated that Brionna Belcher was also killed because she had seen their faces.

According to police, the two suspects got a ride over to the West Apartments from the Timberline Apartments.

A witness also told officers that they saw two black males exit a white Buick in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The witness said that the males were both wearing hoodies and one had a bandanna pulled over his face.

Following the shooting, the Collins and Medlock allegedly returned to the car and rode back to the Timberland Apartments.

According to court documents, the suspects asked also threatened to kill a witness if they talked to police.

Collins was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center after he was apprehended by U.S. marshals in Memphis, Tenn.