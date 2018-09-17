Newly Named Tyson CEO’s Home Catches Fire In Johnson

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) –A home belonging to the newly named Tyson CEO caught fire in Johnson this morning.

According to a neighbor, the home on Turnhouse Circle belongs to Noel and Patricia White. Property records also show the home belonging to Patricia White.

Earlier this morning, Tyson named Noel White the new CEO of the company.

The neighbor said the house caught fire after someone inside tried to light a fire in a fireplace.

Several fire departments rushed to the scene, including Johnson, Fayetteville and Tontitown to put out the fire.

No word on any injures or who was home at the time the fire started.

Firefighters have been on scene since mid morning.