Dog Skinned Alive Now Recovering In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A Chihuahua is back home and recovering after he was found by his owner Friday with the skin on his back peeled back on his body.

Jim Rendon said 10-year-old Rowdy was let outside Friday morning (Sept. 14) to run around and use the bathroom. Later that morning, Rendon was awoken by his mother who said Rowdy returned home scratching at the door with wounds covered in leaves and dirt.

Rendon posted photos on his Facebook showing the extent of Rowdy's injuries.

Warning: Graphic Images

The dog was taken to a veterinarian where he underwent emergency surgery to have his skin stitched back up. He survived and is now recovering.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Rendon with the vet and medical expenses.

Rendon also filed a report with the Fort Smith Police Department, but it's unclear whether the wounds were intentional or accidental.

"I don't want to just say that it was a person, because I'm just 100 percent not sure," Rendon said. "We don't know what happened."