× Fayetteville Woman Sentenced For Medicaid Fraud

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A Fayetteville woman received three-years probation and was ordered to pay more than $70,000 in restitution for Medicaid fraud.

Erin Oliver, 40, pleaded guilty last month to one count of Medicaid fraud, a Class C felony.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright ordered Oliver to pay $71,857.60 in restitution and fined her $1,000.

“Erin Oliver took advantage of a vital safety net for many Arkansans, said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

“I will aggressively pursue and prosecute individuals who have committed fraud involving the use or misuse of Medicaid resources.”

Two others were also sentenced for abusing an impaired person in Bradley County.

Jimmie Bradley, 33, of Maumelle, and Nicholas Stephens, 33, of Monticello, both pleaded no contest to one count of abuse of an impaired person. Both men were ordered to pay $500 fines.

To report Medicaid fraud or abuse or neglect in residential care facilities, complete the online form at ArkansasAG.gov, call the Attorney General’s Medicaid fraud hotline at (866) 810-0016 or email oag@arkansasag.gov.