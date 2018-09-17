Five-Year-Old Girl Battling Cancer Gets Trip To ‘Disney’ Beach In Hawaii

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A five-year-old girl from Fayetteville who has been battling cancer had her wish granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, in partnership with Chi Omega sorority at the University of Arkansas.

Avery Young has been fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Her parents, Alex and Juliet, said Avery has now beat cancer but said had been a trooper throughout the process.

On Monday (Sept. 17), Make-A-Wish Mid-South and Chi Omega held a luau party while granting Avery her wish to go to the Aulani Resort in Hawaii next month.