× Full Interview: Morris Names QB Starter, Looks Ahead To Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It’s been a rough two weeks for the Razorbacks as they have suffered losses to Colorado State and North Texas.

Arkansas coach Chad Morris addressed the media on Monday as he named a new starting quarterback and took a look ahead to the SEC Opener. Watch the full interview here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video