Historic Acme Brick Plant In Fort Smith Closing

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Acme Brick Company is closing its historic Fort Smith plant.

“To meet the ever changing demands of the market, Acme Brick Company has made the difficult decision to close its historic Fort Smith brick production plant.”

Acme Brick cited slower than expected recovery in the local housing market and highly competitive nature of the building materials industry as factors in its decision.

The Fort Smith plant was one of the last Acme operations to use the periodic beehive kiln firing process for making brick, the company says.

“The plant’s closing is part of a general restructuring within the Acme Brick Company organization.”

A date for the closing has not been released yet.

Acme Brick’s Fort Smith sales office and showroom on Old Greenwood Rd will remain open. The offices are located adjacent to the plant.

“We sincerely regret the impact these decisions will have upon the affected associates and their families,” Dennis Knautz, President and CEO, said. “Their hard work and commitment has enabled us to supply our customers with quality products and service for many years. “They have done everything that we have asked of them, and Acme’s senior management appreciates each of them and the role they have had in the history of our company.”

In a press release, Knautz stated the company will try to minimize the impact on affected associated by offering transfers to available positions at other facilities, where possible; work with local government agencies; and provide severance packages.

Brick production will continue at Acme’s four other plants in Arkansas. Acme will also continue to sell brick and other building materials products at sales locations in Fort Smith, Springdale, Little Rock, and two other Arkansas locations.