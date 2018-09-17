× Man Arrested For DWI After Police Find Him Driving With Wheel On Fire

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a police officer noticed him driving down College Avenue with his tire on fire.

Jason Amos, 38, was arrested Sunday (Sept. 16) in connection with DWI, driving on a suspended license for DWI and reckless driving — all misdemeanors.

Fayetteville police said an officer on Sunday afternoon noticed Amos driving a minivan with its right rear wheel on fire down College Avenue, according to an arrest report.

Police said Amos sat in the vehicle while it was on fire and stopped at East Rolling Hills. Police said Amos had bloodshot and watery eyes and slurred speech.

He was found to have a blood-alcohol content of .093. The legal limit in Arkansas is .08.

Amos was being held Monday (Sept. 17) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $1,200 bond. He has a hearing set for Sept. 20 in Fayetteville District Court.