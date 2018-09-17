× Police: Rogers Couple Arrested In Bicycle Theft Sting

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Rogers couple linked to three bicycle thefts after a sting operation on Sunday (Sept. 16).

After receiving a tip that a stolen bicycle was for sale on social media, Bentonville police arranged to meet the sellers, Ashley and Keith Havens.

The Havens brought a stolen 2018 Salsa Vaya Tiagra to the meeting, along with two other stolen bicycles they were trying to sell, police said.

Ashley Havens, 37, and Keith Havens, 45, were each arrested on three counts of theft by receiving — a Class D felony.

Police said the bikes have been returned to their owners.

The couple was being held Monday (Sept. 17) at the Benton County Jail with no bonds set. Both have hearing set for Oct. 22 in Benton County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.