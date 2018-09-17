× Sheep Dog Impact Assistance Team Head Out To Help With Florence Relief

ROGERS (KFSM) — A local emergency response team loaded up Monday morning to help those affected by Hurricane Florence.

Thirty Sheep Dog Impact Assistance team members from Northwest Arkansas are heading east to meet up with 100 team members from chapters across the county.

The team members are driving 20 hours to Wilmington, North Carolina, but will be dispatched from there to where they’re needed most.

Sgt. Major Lance Nutt said 10 Northwest Arkansas team members are already on the ground in Wilmington.

“They also had the opportunity to engage in the fight so to speak and actually helping families. They found a neighborhood of low-income men and women and families that got trapped by the floodwaters coming up faster than expected and using vehicles and boat assists they were able to get 14 families out of this lower income housing development.

He says this kind of work keeps veterans and first responders active and gives them a sense of accomplishment.

After a week of work, the Northwest Arkansas Sheep Dog chapter will return to the Carolinas if they’re still needed.