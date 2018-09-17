× Storey Named Starting QB For Auburn Game

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Ty Storey did not play in Arkansas’s blowout loss to North Texas on Saturday but he will start for the Razorbacks as they open SEC play at Auburn this weekend.

Storey, who started and played the first half against Colorado State, is 17-of-30 passing for 297 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Arkansas coach Chad Morris said after the loss to North Texas that he wanted to stick with one quarterback, no matter the situation, and by the time he was ready to make a change, it would be unfair to Storey to put him into the game in which they trailed by 27 points at the time.

Storey sparked the Razorbacks’ offense in the season opener as he entered the game on the Hogs’ fourth possession. Storey led Arkansas to a three score second quarter as he helped Arkansas rout Eastern Illinois.

Arkansas at Auburn kicks off at 6:30 pm and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.