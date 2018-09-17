× Where Is Fall? –Sept 17 Update

It certainly does not feel like fall across the Ozarks with warm temperatures, however some parts of the United States, and especially Canada, are starting to see signs of autumn. Here is the latest on the fall colors of 2018.

You may have noticed that some leaves on a few select trees have started to turn to a yellow or yellow-green in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Send us your pictures of autumn taking over your backyard!

**Exact locations of color change are heavily dependent on reports. Some locations even within 10 miles of one another can have drastically different leaf change thanks to elevation, weather, etc.**

-5NEWS Weather