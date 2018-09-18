Arkansas High School Football Standings & Rankings

Each week, @5NEWSBobby will bring you the updated conference standings while Hooten’s Arkansas Football releases their statewide rankings. You’ll be able to find both here every Tuesday.
|7A
|6A
|5A
|1. North Little Rock
|1. Greenwood
|1. Pulaski Academy
|2. Fayetteville
|2. Benton
|2. LR Christian
|3. Bryant
|3. Pine Bluff
|3. Texarkana
|4. Conway
|4. West Memphis
|4. LR McClellan
|5. Springdale
|5. Searcy
|5. Morrilton
|6. Cabot
|6. Russellville
|6. Harrison
|7. Northside
|7. El Dorado
|7. Nettleton
|8. Bentonville
|8. Lake Hamilton
|8. Watson Chapel
|9. Har-Ber
|9. Marion
|9. Maumelle
|10. Southside
|10. Jonesboro
|10. Greenbrier
Photo Gallery
|4A
|3A
|2A
|1. Warren
|1. Booneville
|1. Foreman
|2. Pulaski Robinson
|2. Prescott
|2. Junction City
|3. Nashville
|3. Clinton
|3. Mount Ida
|4. Southside Batesville
|4. Mayflower
|4. Hazen
|5. Rivercrest
|5. Smackover
|5. Mineral Springs
|6. Arkadelphia
|6. Charleston
|6. Conway Christian
|7. Shiloh Christian
|7. Newport
|7. Hampton
|8. Hamburg
|8. Osceola
|8. Fordyce
|9. Ozark
|9. Rison
|9. Earle
|10. Dardanelle
|10. Glen Rose
|10. Hector