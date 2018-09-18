Arkansas High School Football Standings & Rankings

Posted 1:27 pm, September 18, 2018, by , Updated at 01:30PM, September 18, 2018

Each week, @5NEWSBobby will bring you the updated conference standings while Hooten’s Arkansas Football releases their statewide rankings. You’ll be able to find both here every Tuesday.

7A 6A 5A
1. North Little Rock 1. Greenwood 1. Pulaski Academy
2. Fayetteville 2. Benton 2. LR Christian
3. Bryant 3. Pine Bluff 3. Texarkana
4. Conway 4. West Memphis 4. LR McClellan
5. Springdale 5. Searcy 5. Morrilton
6. Cabot 6. Russellville 6. Harrison
7. Northside 7. El Dorado 7. Nettleton
8. Bentonville 8. Lake Hamilton 8. Watson Chapel
9. Har-Ber 9. Marion 9. Maumelle
10. Southside 10. Jonesboro 10. Greenbrier

4A 3A 2A
1. Warren 1. Booneville 1. Foreman
2. Pulaski Robinson 2. Prescott 2. Junction City
3. Nashville 3. Clinton 3. Mount Ida
4. Southside Batesville 4. Mayflower 4. Hazen
5. Rivercrest 5. Smackover 5. Mineral Springs
6. Arkadelphia 6. Charleston 6. Conway Christian
7. Shiloh Christian 7. Newport 7. Hampton
8. Hamburg 8. Osceola 8. Fordyce
9. Ozark 9. Rison 9. Earle
10. Dardanelle 10. Glen Rose 10. Hector

 