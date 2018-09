Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Unseasonably hot weather will continue until the end of the workweek with high temperatures climbing into the 90s for most of our region. The normal temperature this time of year is in the low 80s.

Looking ahead a weak cold front will move into the area this weekend with scattered showers and storms becoming likely.

Another (and possibly stronger) front will arrive around the middle of next week. This could be the front to finally bring some more widespread relief.

-Garrett