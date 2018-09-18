Lincoln Off To First 3-0 Start Since 2015

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN (KFSM) - For the first time since 2013, Lincoln is off to a 3-0 start on the football field. That was a stretch of three years (2011-13) where the Wolves started 5-0, 4-0, 5-0.

So what makes 2018 different from the last chunk of seasons?

"They're listening in practice," head coach Don Harrison said, "and they're going out there on Friday night and doing what we've done in practice and in the past it's been tough. We look good in practice and we're like okay but then we go out there and do different things. This group's not doing that."

Lincoln had a good idea this group of players and coaches could build something special.

"Probably halfway through July just cause the consistency was there with showing up," added Harrison. "The leadership was really good, we liked what we were seeing."

"We had some 7 on 7's and some team camps and we looked pretty good," senior Sterling Morphis said. "I mean, a lot of guys weren't buying in and they didn't think it was anything. But I think they've seen now that we are."

Lincoln has scored over 40 points in all three wins and allowed just four touchdowns in non-conference play. The Wolves' point differential is +103, with 136 points scored and just 33 allowed.

"Our defense is a big part right now, we've stepped up so much on the defensive end of the ball," senior Caleb Lloyd said. "And then offensively we've stepped up also but definitely defense is what we're making our living on right now."

Lincoln hosts Gravette on Friday with a chance to start 4-0 and open up 4A-1 play with a victory.

"We've been wanting this for a while. We've been hyping ourselves up," Morphis said.

"Things are going crazy right now, the fan base is really getting up there. We're all excited having a good year, having fun. We're living it up right now," agreed Lloyd.