Greenwood, Ark (KFSM) – The Free Range Cowboy Church in Greenwood was damaged because of a fire around 4:30 a.m Tuesday, September 18th according to Greenwood Police Chief Will Dawson.

Chief Dawson told 5 NEWS that investigators and the arson dog where looking to the cause of the fire, it is currently unknown if this fire was the result of arson.

The pastor of the Church said that they plan on rebuilding and will have service this Sunday.