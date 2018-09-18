× Police: Lowell Man Forced Woman Into Prostitution

LOWELL (KFSM) — A Lowell man is accused of forcing a woman into prostitution in Rogers and Springdale, according to Springdale police.

Barry Register, 56, was arrested Monday (Sept. 17) in connection with human trafficking, first-degree false imprisonment, aggravated assault and several other felony drug charges.

The woman ran into a Springdale gas station on Sunday (Sept. 16) and told a clerk Register had a gun and she was afraid he would go “ballistic,” according to an arrest report.

The clerk called 911 and had the woman hide in a bathroom. Police arrived and spoke to Register, who denied having a gun despite officers finding a fully loaded Charter Arms .38 in his truck.

The woman said she jumped out of Register’s truck at the Pilot Travel Plaza, where she was supposed to meet a man for sex, according to the report.

The woman said Register has held her captive for more than a week, using death threats to force her to use drugs and prostitute.

Officers found drug paraphernalia inside Register’s truck, including small quantities of marijuana and pipes with methamphetamine residue, according to the report.

Register suffered a medical emergency while in the jail and was taken to Northwest Medical Center, where hospital staff found baggies of meth and marijuana inside a bag tucked under Register’s scrotum.

Police noted some of the baggies looked chewed and smelled heavily of vomit, according to the report.

Register was being held Tuesday (Sept. 18) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.