FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are looking for a missing Lowell man considered missing and endangered.

Bobby Dale Shaw, 68, was last seen was last seen on Saturday (Sept. 15).

He was believed to be on his black cruiser motorcycle in the area of Wedington Drive and and Interstate 49, according to Fayetteville police.

Anyone with more information should call the police department at 479-587-3520.