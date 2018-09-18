× Rogers Police Search For Suspects in Armed Robbery Attempt

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Police in Rogers are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery attempt this morning.

Police confirmed to 5NEWS they were responding to a burglary attempt on Oak Street in Rogers around 4 A.M. That’s when they were confronted by two suspects. When police arrived the two suspects began shooting at officers as they fled the scene.

Keith Foster with Rogers Police says there is no danger to the public at this time, but they are still investigating.

