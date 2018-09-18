SEC Finalizes 2019 Razorbacks Football Schedule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - The 2018 season is just three weeks old and some Arkansas fans are already looking ahead to next season. Now they have dates to plan around.

The SEC announced the full schedule for the 2019 season, including Arkansas's full slate of games.

Arkansas will open the season on Aug. 31 as the host FCS level Portland State before traveling to Oxford, MS for the SEC opener at Ole Miss on Sept. 7.

The Razorbacks won't host a SEC game until Oct. 19 when Auburn comes to Fayetteville, which is immediately followed by a trip to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama.

Due to contracts with Missouri and Texas A&M, Arkansas will play only two home SEC games next season. The Missouri contest will be played in Little Rock while the Hogs and Aggies will meet in Arlington, Texas.